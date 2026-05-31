Spurs shock Thunder in Game 7, grab NBA Finals ticket since 2014

Victor Wembanyama and company led the San Antonio Spurs to crush OKC Thunder to reach NBA Finals on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Wembanyama posted 22 points alongside Julian Champagine, who scored 18 of his 20 points from behind the arc.

The defending champions are knocked down by the Spurs reaching the NBA Finals first time since 2014.

The Spurs ended the Western Conference series in Oklahama city exactly where it started in Game 7, 111-103 beating the odds away from home.

Wemby buzzing with the win said in a postmatch interview, “This feeling, I can’t explain it. It’s so powerful.”

Looking to win the NBA Finals, he added, "We want four more. we're not done."

Webbanyama was declared MVP of the Western Conference Finals.

While other key contributors for the Spurs were Stephon Castle with 16 points, De’Aaron Fox posted 15.

Dylan Harper added 12, and Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell each scored 11 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 35 points and nine assists but couldn’t help the Thunder to qualify for the Finals.

After Thunder was dethroned in the Conference Finals, the NBA will crown a first-time champion in eight seasons’ run.

The Spurs will now play host to New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.