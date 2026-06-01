Google to release 32 million mosquitoes in Florida. Here's why

Google is planning to release around 32 million mosquitos in Florida and California and the news has taken the internet by storm.

Reports suggest the technology giant plans to release a unique male species of mosquitoes in a bid to eliminate mosquito-borne viruses.

Florida has over 80 mosquito species and favourable conditions to help their population thrive, which also puts it at risk of having higher rates of mosquito-related diseases.

The state does experience the highest number of locally acquired dengue fever cases in the contiguous United States.

Verily Life Sciences LLC also known as Verily, Alphabet Inc.'s research organization devoted to the study of life sciences, is responsible for the ambitious yet controversial project that has raised concerns among critics.

Reports suggest that released mosquitoes are genetically modified and when they breed with female mosquitoes in the region, the produced eggs do not hatch. This is expected to significantly decrease the mosquito population in the region.

The released mosquitoes are male and do not bite humans. Their purpose is to mate with invasive female mosquitoes and suppress future generations.

Earlier, one million sterile mosquitoes were released in California in 2017 and the project was deemed to be a success.

However, the current project being dubbed as “Debug” has also raised serious humanitarian concerns as Tennessee Republic Rep. Tim Burchett said: “Why does Google have 32 million mosquitos? Have we not learned our lesson with Kudzu, Sparrows, Black Birds, Asian Carp? Should I go on?”

He warned the people behind the project to stop messing with nature.

Verily’s website states that it aims to restore the ecosystem to how it was before the mosquitoes invaded.