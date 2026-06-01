FIFA World Cup 2026: 48 teams, 12 groups, 1 champion—here's your complete lineup

Published June 01, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown is about to begin, with teams having started taking their flights to compete in the extravaganza of world soccer.
The 2026 World Cup is being played for the first time in three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
There are so many ‘firsts’ this time around: the tournament kicks off on June 11 with 48 teams participating in it, which is of course, the first time in FIFA history.
Besides, the venues divided in tri nations have never been experimented with before.
From 32 teams to 48 teams divided into 12 groups would simply mean there’s a lot of action coming your way.
The teams competing in these 12 groups will have a knockout round of 32 instead of a round of 16.
The 12 groups will each consist of four teams, who will play one match against each team in their group.
The two teams will then qualify along with the eight best third-place finishers to the round of 32.
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Czechia
Canada
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Qatar
Switzerland
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
United States
Paraguay
Australia
Turkey
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden
Tunisia
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
France
Senegal
Iraq
Norway
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Portugal
DR Congo
Uzbekistan
Colombia
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama