FIFA World Cup 2026: 48 teams, 12 groups, 1 champion—here's your complete lineup

FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown is about to begin, with teams having started taking their flights to compete in the extravaganza of world soccer.

The 2026 World Cup is being played for the first time in three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

There are so many ‘firsts’ this time around: the tournament kicks off on June 11 with 48 teams participating in it, which is of course, the first time in FIFA history.

Besides, the venues divided in tri nations have never been experimented with before.

From 32 teams to 48 teams divided into 12 groups would simply mean there’s a lot of action coming your way.

The teams competing in these 12 groups will have a knockout round of 32 instead of a round of 16.

The 12 groups will each consist of four teams, who will play one match against each team in their group.

The two teams will then qualify along with the eight best third-place finishers to the round of 32.

Here’s a complete lineup of FIFA World Cup groups

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

Czechia

Group B

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

Turkey

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

DR Congo

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama