Published June 01, 2026
As June has arrived, Americans are preparing to celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
Celebrated on June 19 every year, the word is a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth.”
The day celebrated the historical moment in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally achieved freedom.
While President Abraham Lincoln did issue the Emancipation Proclamation to ban slavery in all Confederate states on January 1, 1863, the declaration was essentially toothless without Union Army involvement. It took another year and a half before the most distant Confederate state of Texas gave way to the declaration.
This occurred on June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led his Union Army troops into Galveston and declared General Order No. 3, which stated that all slaves were free. This came at the end of the Civil War.
After a year, free Black Texans tend to celebrate the first anniversary on the day they actually learned of their emancipation. The tradition spreads gradually across the country with organizing parades, speeches, gatherings, and religious services.
To celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Jubilee Day, major cities across the U.S. are hosting celebrations. Key celebrations are:
Former U.S. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, by signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.