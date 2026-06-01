 
Geo News

IFAB makes major VAR changes for World Cup: Everything to know about new rule in place

'If the offence meets the criteria set out in the clarification, the VAR will recommend an on-field review,' announced IFAB
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 01, 2026

IFAB makes major VAR changes for World Cup: Everything to know about new rule in place
IFAB makes major VAR changes for World Cup: Everything to know about new rule in place

The International Football Association Body (IFAB) has announced major VAR rules ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As per the announcement, video assistant referees will be handed new powers to disallow the goals for pre-set-piece fouls.

It means if fouls occur just before the ball is in play at set-pieces, per the IFAB.

As per the statement issued by the IFAB, it stated that “The IFAB has approved a clarification to the video assistant referee (VAR) protocol for use at the 2026 FIFA World Cup regarding clear offences committed by the attacking team before the ball is in play at a corner kick or free kick.

“That have a direct impact on a goal, penalty kick, or disciplinary sanction.”

It further added, “If the offence meets the criteria set out in the clarification, the VAR will recommend an on-field review.

“Following which, if the referee determines that an offence occurred before the ball was in play, the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken and the corner kick or free kick will be retaken.”

The new rule will enable video assistant referees to intervene if an obvious foul is committed by the attacking team before the ball is live, resulting in changing a goal outcome, penalty kick or free kick.

EasyJet fires back at 'highly opportunistic' US takeover bid: Here's why
EasyJet fires back at 'highly opportunistic' US takeover bid: Here's why
FIFA World Cup 2026: 48 teams, 12 groups, 1 champion—here's your complete lineup
FIFA World Cup 2026: 48 teams, 12 groups, 1 champion—here's your complete lineup
Argentina becomes first of four World Cup teams to arrive in KC—fans greet Messi at riverfront
Argentina becomes first of four World Cup teams to arrive in KC—fans greet Messi at riverfront
Spurs shock Thunder in Game 7, grab NBA Finals ticket since 2014
Spurs shock Thunder in Game 7, grab NBA Finals ticket since 2014
NASA to start building first 'City on the Moon' by end of 2026
NASA to start building first 'City on the Moon' by end of 2026
Meteor explodes over Massachusetts skies, scientists confirm cause of loud boom
Meteor explodes over Massachusetts skies, scientists confirm cause of loud boom
PSG wins Champions League, beats Arsenal on penalties in Budapest thriller
PSG wins Champions League, beats Arsenal on penalties in Budapest thriller
Trump's latest medical report reveals truth about bruised hands, swollen ankles
Trump's latest medical report reveals truth about bruised hands, swollen ankles