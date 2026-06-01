IFAB makes major VAR changes for World Cup: Everything to know about new rule in place

The International Football Association Body (IFAB) has announced major VAR rules ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

As per the announcement, video assistant referees will be handed new powers to disallow the goals for pre-set-piece fouls.

It means if fouls occur just before the ball is in play at set-pieces, per the IFAB.

As per the statement issued by the IFAB, it stated that “The IFAB has approved a clarification to the video assistant referee (VAR) protocol for use at the 2026 FIFA World Cup regarding clear offences committed by the attacking team before the ball is in play at a corner kick or free kick.

“That have a direct impact on a goal, penalty kick, or disciplinary sanction.”

It further added, “If the offence meets the criteria set out in the clarification, the VAR will recommend an on-field review.

“Following which, if the referee determines that an offence occurred before the ball was in play, the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken and the corner kick or free kick will be retaken.”

The new rule will enable video assistant referees to intervene if an obvious foul is committed by the attacking team before the ball is live, resulting in changing a goal outcome, penalty kick or free kick.