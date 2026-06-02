King Charles calls in ‘secret weapon' to make peace between Meghan, Kate

There are big moves being behind the scenes to finally end the ongoing “ridiculous” rift between King Charles’s two sons as a new royal aide takes on the task.

However, royal experts suggest that thawing the icy ties between Prince Harry and Prince William will not be like an easy diplomatic mission. The Prince of Wales is still livid with his brother and they haven’t spoken a word to each other in more than three years.

Although, the monarch is determined that William needs to concede and learn to at least tolerate Harry as that will be a crucial skill he needs as the future King. But to move things along, Charles is seeking help from his trusted ‘secret weapon’ to even have Meghan Markle and Princess Kate in a room.

Sources revealed that Duchess Sophie is in a “unique” position in the royal family as she has earned “enormous respect behind closed doors” at the Palace.

“Sophie has far more sway within the family than people realise, she’s trusted implicitly by Charles” and “William genuinely listens to without immediately putting his guard up”, per an insider cited by Closer Magazine.

The report claimed that Sophie is set to make some headway with “arranging a meet-up between Kate and Meghan” but she needs William’s stamp of approval.

It will be “an uphill battle” but she is willing to take on the challenge and somehow find a common ground between the two sisters-in-law.

Sophie is loyal to the Crown and he also had good ties with the Sussexes when they were in the UK. They said, “She’s always been very fond of Harry. Her kids adore him, too, and when Sophie met Meghan, they got along beautifully, and she took a shine to her.”

Moreover, Sophie’s word “carries a lot of weight” so it is possible that the first step can be taken towards a reconciliation.