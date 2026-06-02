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Buckingham Palace issues statement as Sophie, Edward succeed in key task

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh accomplish key mission for UK at behest of King Charles
By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 02, 2026

Buckingham Palace issues statement as Sophie, Edward succeed in key task

King Charles’s Office issued a important message for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who have undertaken a key visit to Portugal.

The royal couple arrived in Lisbon on Monday and conducted various engagements including a historic unveiling followed by a meeting to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, who are often delegated special diplomatic mission, made an excellent impression as they won over the public.

Buckingham Palace acknowledged Edward and Sophie as it released a statement to laud their work.

“The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are in Portugal,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses’ visit marks the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor, which cemented the Anglo-Portuguese partnership, the world’s oldest diplomatic alliance.”

It continued, “During a day in Lisbon, The Duke and Duchess took a ride on the iconic Lisbon tram; unveiled the first display of the original English and Portuguese copies of the Treaty of Windsor; celebrated brilliant people at a Garden Party at the Ambassador’s Residence.”

After wrapping the first day with joint engagements, the Duke and Duchess will continue to undertake more duties focusing heavily on youth opportunities and women, peace, and security initiatives across Lisbon and Porto.

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