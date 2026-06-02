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Palace makes announcement about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer mission

Princess Kate team delights fans with good news, confirms major public appearance
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published June 02, 2026

Palace makes announcement about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer mission
Palace makes announcement about Princess Kate, King Charles cancer mission

Kensington Palace confirmed Princess Kate's joint appearance with King Charles for a reason close to their hearts: cancer awareness through medical research.

According to royal commentator, Rebecca English, "The Princess of Wales will be joining the King and Queen tonight at a reception at St James's Palace marking @CR_UK's 125th anniversary year.

"It will highlight the charity's impact and showcase the work of the researchers, clinicians and volunteers with Cancer Research UK."

It is important to note that Kate Middleton and King Charles announced their cancer diagnosis in 2024, leaving fans devastated.

The future Queen Catherine has completed her preventive chemotherapy and is currently in remission from cancer.

But King Charles is still undergoing cancer treatment and managing royal duties side by side. 

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