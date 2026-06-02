Prince William wants King Charles to step back as health concerns grow

Prince William reportedly wants King Charles to step back from his royal duties as the monarch continues cancer treatment.

The future king has reportedly asked the 77-year-old to step down, believing the growing rift in the royal family and the Andrew scandal could cause harm to his health.

The Prince of Wales is fearing for the life of his father because the monarch refuses to leave the throne to take care of himself.

Palace insiders reveal William has quietly begun the countdown to his own coronation.

However, workaholic Charles still puts on a brave face to cope with the crises and wants William to take the throne once the issues are resolved.

He has no intention to abandon his short-lived reign, which began in September 2022 after the detah of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Camilla has also urged her husband to curb his royal duties, but the King shunned his demand and refused to slow down.

It emerges amid alleged claims that the King's public relations team leaned on British journalists to downplay the severity of his illness late last year after he crowed about reaching a medical milestone.

On Dec. 12, 2025, the monarch proclaimed, "Thanks to early diagnosis [and] effective intervention, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year."

But those encouraging words were just smoke and mirrors, suggested Robert Jobson, a veteran royal reporter and author of the book "The Windsor Legacy."

He continued: "I think that the palace were overemphasising the 'good news.' The King is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There is not any prospect, I think, of anything other than him living with cancer.

"And that says it all. I've seen him at events not far from him, where he's almost falling asleep while standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he's a courageous man."

The 43-year-old has been operating behind the scenes as a shadow king, making important decisions amid his father's ongoing illness, according to insiders. Meanwhile, the monarch is sturbon to continue until his final days.

On teh other hand The King is open to mending his relationship with Harry, wile William wants no part of it as he opposes efforts to reunite with Harry.

Jobson believes the king will continue his royal duties until the day he dies, but added: "I would say this: If he felt he could not carry out his duties because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down – but he would likely say, 'I can't continue with the treatment I've got and I'll let it take its action.'"

William will be devastated if his father takes a turn for the worse and has only months to live. But the prince is also very pragmatic and focusing on the stability of the monarchy.