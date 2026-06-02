Queen Camilla shares important news ahead major reunion

Queen Camilla, who has been a loyal support for King Charles, has been working on a meaningful mission of her own while performing her duties as a senior working royal.

As there are major changes taking place behind Palace walls especially concerning a possible reunion between the King and his younger son Prince Harry. Reports have claimed a top royal aide is on the job to make the meeting happen.

Meanwhile, the Queen is busy with her personal agenda, stepping up to share a new honour to “make room for reading”.

“Nominations for #TheQueensReadingRoomMedal 2027 are now open!” the announcement read.

“The Queen’s Reading Room Medal celebrates individuals in their communities who are champions of books and literature, and who have devoted their time and effort to help others to #MakeRoomForReading and storytelling in their lives.”

It then listed all the details for the public to nominate their “reading hero”.

The video accompanying the news featured the finalists for the medal. Each shared their excitement for the honour and their passion they hold for reading and books.

Emily Rhodes was “really thrilled” to be nominated for the honour. Meanwhile, Jordanna Riches was in awe, noting that it feels like a “dream” that her little affiliation would be acknowledged.

Sheila Hayman, who works in therapeutic writing, noted that “reading just opens up worlds like you’ve never know were there”.

Selina Brown, founder of the largest black literary British festival, shared she didn’t know her work would come this far.

Meanwhile, Liz Waterland shared the rewarding part of her job, noting that “nobody nasty loves libraries”.

The Queen’s Reading Room is a literary charity and online book club, which Camilla had founded during Covid lockdown. It was originally launched in 2021 as an Instagram book club during then was later expanded into a registered charity in 2023.