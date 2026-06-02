Nvidia brings AI to your PC: new chip runs models locally, no cloud needed

Nvidia has unveiled its new AI chip for computers and laptops which puts artificial intelligence capabilities directly into local systems. The move is being seen as a major competition for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel and Apple in the rapidly advancing AI hardware market.

The American chip-making giant is positioning itself as a leading entity to reinvent the PC, making it more compatible with the AI era by allowing autonomous AI agents to run locally on devices rather than relying entirely on cloud computing.

The Santa Clara-based company is aiming to capitalize on the emerging market of inference processors.

For the unversed, the inference processors are the chips that power AI responses to user queries and the agents built to handle routine tasks.

The chip, reportedly part of Nvidia’s AI PC initiative, is said to involve collaborations with Microsoft and Taiwan-based MediaTek in its development ecosystem.

The device is set to debut this year in desktops and laptops of several companies, including:

Lenovo

HP

Dell

ASUS

Microsoft Surface and MSI

Reuters reports that following the successful deployment of the AI chip in these systems, it will then also be put in GIGABYTE and Acer systems.

The groundbreaking chip is expected to transform computers from traditional app-centric format to an agentic AI personal computer.

According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the early adopters of its Vera central processor are SpaceX, Anthropic and OpenAI.