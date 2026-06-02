UFC fighter killed in bear attack while working at Canadian uranium site: See full details

An aspiring UFC athlete was identified as a victim of a rare bear attack earlier this month.

The incident took place at a remote uranium site in northern Saskatchewan. The 27-year-old was brutally mauled by a bear on May 8.

The report from CBC revealed that he was working as a contract technician at the site. Talking about UFC, his brother said, “That was his dream. That’s why he came here. He wanted to fight in the UFC.”

The victim, Hrishikesh Koloth, moved to Canada three years ago from India to pursue his passion for mixed martial arts. He was trained at Skoden Martial Arts and held an amateur MMA record of 1-3.

Despite being a rookie, he had an undefeated record of 3-0.

His friends and training partner remember him as a dedicated athlete who worked tirelessly to improve his skills while working an exhausting job at the exploration site.

As reported by CBC, Koloth's death represents the fourth reported case of fatality due to bear attack in the history of Saskatchewan. Incidents of bear attacks are quite rare in Saskatchewan, and fatal cases are rarer still.

It has caused immense distress in the local MMA community. His body will be repatriated to his home country, as his relatives are currently trying to make arrangements to do so.