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Apple smart glasses: Here's everything to know price, updated release date, features

Apple smart glasses reportedly delayed until late 2027 as company aims to disrupt traditional eyewear market
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 02, 2026

Apple smart glasses: Here&apos;s everything to know price, updated release date, features
Apple smart glasses: Here’s everything to know price, updated release date, features

Apple’s highly-anticipated smart glasses got delayed as the tech giant aims to launch them in late 2027.

The delay is confirmed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Earlier, the glasses were set to release in late 2026 with an early 2027 shipping date.

But due to development hurdles, the project has been slated. Despite the slowed progression, the company leadership considers it a top priority.

Price

Apple is set to price these products between approximately $200 and $500, considering the existing competitors, including Meta Ray Ban, in mind. This indicates that the specific item is positioned as an everyday accessory, not a premium luxury item.

Features

Key features of the glasses include:

  • Cameras: Oval-shaped cameras to capture photos and record video
  • Audio: Microphone and speakers to record voice, attend calls, and respond to requests via Siri
  • AI integration: Multimodal artificial intelligence to support requests via Siri
  • Design Options: Several frame styles, including large rectangular, oval, or circular designs etc will be featured.
  • Colours: Apple will reportedly introduce unique colours to stand out

According to Apple, over time, the glasses will evolve from being an accessory that is healthy to having augmented reality technology that can enhance vision capabilities. 

The new CEO, John Ternus, has been leading the development of this product for the last two years, and Tim Cook, the current CEO, reportedly supports the project.

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