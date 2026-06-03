Sydney Sweeney sparks Zendaya rift rumours after major snub

Sydney Sweeney just wrapped filming for Euphoria season three with a glossy Instagram carousel, but the internet did what it always does – zoomed in, overanalyzed, and hit “theories mode” within minutes.

The 27-year-old actress shared behind-the-scenes shots from set, reflecting on her run as Cassie Howard, the show’s beautifully chaotic emotional tornado.

The post featured familiar faces like Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and even a tribute nod to the late Eric Dane.

But one name was loudly missing: Zendaya.

Given the Dune star’s central role as Rue, fans immediately latched onto the absence like it was a missing puzzle piece.

Social media quickly spun up fresh chatter about a possible behind-the-scenes rift between the two stars – a rumour that refuses to retire no matter how many times it gets debunked.

Comment sections lit up with speculation, with some pointing to past moments like separate arrivals at premieres and limited press interaction as “evidence,” even though none of it has ever been confirmed as anything more than scheduling chaos and ensemble logistics.

Fueling the broader conversation, Euphoria actor Sam Levinson previously spoke about Sydney Sweeney’s commitment to Cassie’s storyline, recalling a conversation about the show’s creative boundaries.

“Well, it’s funny. When I first wrote it, I was like, ‘Maybe we shoot all of this and we don’t have any nudity. Maybe there’s ways to shoot around certain things?'” Levinson said.

“And she looked at me and she was like, ‘Are you kidding? I’m playing an OnlyFans model. You’re telling me you’re going to, like, skirt around it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, that’s a fair point.'”

Despite the noise online, there’s still no verified sign of any feud between the two actress – just a fan base that treats every Instagram post like a forensic investigation.