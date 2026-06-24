Lee Andrews faces fresh legal drama while Katie Price's goes through heartache

Katie Price was recently released from the Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai after being detained over fraud allegations

Lee Andrews and controversy seem to go hand in hand.

The 43-year-old was recently released from the Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai after being detained over fraud allegations.

Now, a new report suggests that Lee, who claims to be a successful businessman, has been reportedly named as the lead defendant in a Dubai court battle brought by claimant Alexander Keya, according to The Sun.

Court documents also show that an accounting expert has been instructed to carry out a final examination of the case.

The documents reveal that the court ordered the review on July 15 2025, with a remote judicial hearing scheduled later that month.

The latest development comes after Lee Andrews shared that he lost 20 pounds during his time in a Dubai prison.

He also hinted that he could move to the UK with his wife, Katie Price, despite still not having permission to leave the UAE.

Now, Lee has since claimed that his month long stay in Al-Awir prison had a significant impact on his health.

Meanwhile, Katie Price suffered another pet loss as Lee Andrews revealed death of her cat.

Katie welcomed three other bald cats into her home in October 2024, despite calls from animal charities for her to be banned from owning pets.