Gigi Hadid's family to host wedding ceremony soon

Wedding bells are ringing for the Hadids and fans may get surprised by the bride.

The family will soon host a ceremony however just don't expect Gigi Hadid in the bridal gown as her mother is gearing up to walk down the aisle.

Earlier this week, Yolanda Hadid got engaged. The former model exchanged rings with real estate developer Randall "Randy" Kendrick.

The reality TV star has kept her relationship with the founder and CEO of Xebec, a national logistics real estate platform, out of the public eye.

Yolanda, who shares supermodel daughters Gigi Hadid, 31, and Bella Hadid, 29, and model son Anwar Hadid, 27, with her first husband, Mohamed Hadid, 77, was previously engaged to longtime boyfriend Joseph Jingoli.

The former couple called it quits in January 2025 after six years of dating.

However, she gives romance another chance by getting into a relationship with the the CEO of Sandow Lakes Ranch Venture, LLC, and Sandow Lakes Energy Company.

For the unversed, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was married to Mohamed from 1994 to 2000, and was married to her second husband, music executive David Foster, from 2011 to 2017.

While fans are expecting wedding news from Gigi and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, Yolanda takes the lead.