Trump reveals his preferred Republican candidate for 2028 presidential election

United States (U.S.) Donald Trump has announced his preferred Republican ticket for the 2028 presidential elections.

In a podcast interview, the 47th POTUS said that the Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio teaming up for their run to the Oval Office would be unbeatable.

Both politicians are considered strong candidates for the 2028 Republican nomination; however, this comes amid reports that JD Vance was considering dropping out of the race.

Speaking with Miranda Devine, the 79-year-old leader said: “I would think that JD and Marco as a team would be very hard to beat. It's an interesting, human thing, the human equation. So I watch them together, they get along great.”

Rubio’s odds of winning the White House recently rose after his appearance at the White House podium drew praise from both Republican and Democratic politicians due to smooth performance.

Though President Trump has not yet officially endorsed any one of the two 2028 presidential hopefuls, he continues to fuel succession talk.

Neither Rubio nor Vance has officially announced a run for the presidency in 2028. None of them has reacted to Trump’s remarks.