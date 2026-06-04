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Prince William honours Diana's word hours after wish for Harry revealed

Prince William issues statement for next generation as Diana’s letter notes plea for both sons
By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 04, 2026

Prince William honours Diana&apos;s word hours after wish for Harry revealed

Prince William, who continues to cherish and uphold the legacy of his late mother Princess Diana, shared a special message just hours after a never-before-seen letter surfaced.

It proved to be bittersweet for not only William but also for his younger brother Prince Harry, as the siblings are still estranged and are reportedly unwilling peace. Despite their differences, both of them dearly love their late mother and have continued to carry on her legacy in their own way.

Moreover, both of them are still part of the Diana Award, making their contribution known individually. While there is still uncertainty over when the icy relations would thaw between the brothers, William offered wise words for the future generation.

Diana famously said that “young people have the power to change the world”, which was the sentiment echoed in William’s message.

“Empowering the next generation,” a message from Kensington Palace was shared. “Concluding the day with The Diana Award at SXSW London in Shoreditch, celebrating young people using their voices and leadership to drive positive change.”

It continued, “Meeting recent Legacy Award recipients and hearing how they are continuing to inspire action, unlock potential and show the power of youth-led change.”

Meanwhile, the message which was revealed in Diana’s letter had been for her sons to learn the importance of “communication on a deeper level”. It is ironic that the two brothers have not spoken a word to each other in more than three years.

Although, it remains to be seen of their paths would somehow cross, even if for the sake of their mother or their cancer-stricken father King Charles's wish.

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