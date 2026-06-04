Meghan Markle faces new challenge as Princess Lilibet turns five

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stressed on the importance of children’s safety and security, and have championed causes supporting the notion.

The mum of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet often shares sweet moments of her children, but she always obscures the faces to protect their identities given the latest threats on social media and new AI tools.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has a personal and business social media platform, has recently been active in her activities, especially as she tries to build her brand. Critics have often pointed out that the As Ever founder is using her children for gain while also talking about privacy.

However, a spokesperson has hit back at the critics that there is no contradiction and that there is “clear distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny”.

There is hope that Meghan would be sharing a special moment with Princess Lilibet as she turns five on Thursday. However, some experts continue to warn her of new risks that the public can easily detect.

Content marketing expert Aidan van Vuuren suggested that featuring the children in posts “tells the audience this is a family story, not a celebrity vehicle”.

He added that there is “risk” with any founder-led lifestyle brand is that the audiences are “increasingly sharp at spotting family content that serves the brand first”.

The expert explained that Meghan’s challenge is “keeping it feeling effortless rather than engineered”.