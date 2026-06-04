Peter Andre, son Theo recreate Michael Jackson moves in adorable video

Peter shares Millie, 12, Theo and Arabella, two, with his second wife of 11 years, NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh, 36

Peter Andre shared a sweet father-son rare video of himself and son his son Theo dancing to Michael Jackson.

The singer, 53, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a clip of himself and his lookalike son Theo, nine, performing some of the late pop icon's most famous dance moves.

The video featured Theo impersonating the King of Pope as he slipped into a silver sparkly shirt, blazer, and Michael's signature white glove.

It then flashed to Peter, who rocked the same outfit as he too danced to Michael's 1983 hit Human Nature, from his Thriller album.

Peter captioned the post: 'Like father, like son. Couldn’t skip this trend. Same DNA. Same taste in music.'

The singer, who has largely kept his younger children out of the spotlight, revealed that Theo is a big fan of Michael Jackson.

Three weeks ago, Peter shared an impressive drawing Theo did of his idol and wrote: 'Theo’s drawings are getting incredible. He has great taste in music.'

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker shares son Junior, 20, and daughter Princess, 18, with ex-wife Katie Price, 48,.

He also shares Millie, 12, Theo and Arabella, two, with his second wife of 11 years, NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh, 36.

Last month, Peter appeared on Loose Women where he discussed his upbringing and how it compares to his own parenting.

Meanwhile Peter's children, Junior Andre and Princess Andre, celebrated their dad's new role in Mamma Mia! The Party on Wednesday night.