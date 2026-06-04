 
Geo News

Peter Andre, son Theo recreate Michael Jackson moves in adorable video

Last month, Peter discussed his upbringing and how it compares to his own parenting
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 04, 2026

Peter shares Millie, 12, Theo and Arabella, two, with his second wife of 11 years, NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh, 36
Peter shares Millie, 12, Theo and Arabella, two, with his second wife of 11 years, NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh, 36

Peter Andre shared a sweet father-son rare video of himself and son his son Theo dancing to Michael Jackson. 

The singer, 53, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a clip of himself and his lookalike son Theo, nine, performing some of the late pop icon's most famous dance moves.

The video featured Theo impersonating the King of Pope as he slipped into a silver sparkly shirt, blazer, and Michael's signature white glove.

It then flashed to Peter, who rocked the same outfit as he too danced to Michael's 1983 hit Human Nature, from his Thriller album.

Peter captioned the post: 'Like father, like son. Couldn’t skip this trend. Same DNA. Same taste in music.' 

The singer, who has largely kept his younger children out of the spotlight, revealed that Theo is a big fan of Michael Jackson.

Three weeks ago, Peter shared an impressive drawing Theo did of his idol and wrote: 'Theo’s drawings are getting incredible. He has great taste in music.'

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker shares son Junior, 20, and daughter Princess, 18, with ex-wife Katie Price, 48,.

He also shares Millie, 12, Theo and Arabella, two, with his second wife of 11 years, NHS doctor Emily MacDonagh, 36.

Last month, Peter appeared on Loose Women where he discussed his upbringing and how it compares to his own parenting.

Meanwhile Peter's children, Junior Andre and Princess Andre, celebrated their dad's new role in Mamma Mia! The Party on Wednesday night.

Mark Wright pens birthday note for wife Michelle Keegan
Mark Wright pens birthday note for wife Michelle Keegan
Lee Andrews' ex makes shocking claim about racehorse's mysterious death
Lee Andrews' ex makes shocking claim about racehorse's mysterious death
Michael Jackson makes history with posthumous charts record
Michael Jackson makes history with posthumous charts record
Niall Horan celebrates new beginnings with a return to ‘This Town'
Niall Horan celebrates new beginnings with a return to ‘This Town'
Katie Price makes repeated prison visits as Lee Andrews won't be released soon
Katie Price makes repeated prison visits as Lee Andrews won't be released soon
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman excite fans with Shawn Levy reunion
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman excite fans with Shawn Levy reunion
Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's family grows as they welcome second baby
Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's family grows as they welcome second baby
Olivia Rodrigo sets new record after debuting at 18
Olivia Rodrigo sets new record after debuting at 18