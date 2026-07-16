 
Geo News

Sam Neill dies: Funeral details, upcoming movies, and cause of death

Sam Neill's family tells fans how they can honour the 'Jurassic Park' actor after his death at 78

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 16, 2026

The New Zealand star died from pneumonia after battling cancer for four years
The New Zealand star died from pneumonia after battling cancer for four years

Sam Neill’s rep has shared new details about the beloved actor’s shocking death earlier this week.

The Jurassic Park star passed away at age 78 on Monday, July 13 — just two months after he announced that he was cancer-free. In a new statement on Thursday via Entertainment Weekly, his longtime representative Philip Grenz confirmed Neill’s cause of death, funeral plans, and what fans can still expect from the beloved star’s final screen appearances.

The statement confirms earlier reports that the Peaky Blinders alum died of pneumonia after battling — and beating — cancer for four years, which left his immune system compromised.

Grenz also said Neill’s family will hold a private memorial at his New Zealand farm at a later date and offered fans another meaningful way to honour him.

Instead of sending flowers, the family shared that the best way to honour Neill was that “donations be made to one of the causes he cared about most deeply.”

This includes The Dunstan Hospital Foundation, The Snowdome Foundation, or New Zealand charities dedicated to protecting wildlife and the environment.

Grenz also revealed that Neill completed four projects over the past year that will be released in the coming months, including the romantic comedy The Last Resort with Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich, as well as Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

Just two months before his family announced his “sudden and expected” death, Neill announced that he was officially cancer-free. While appearing on Australia’s 7NEWS in April, the actor celebrated a clean scan after receiving a new treatment called CAR-T therapy.

Neill is survived by four children and eight grandchildren, whom he shares with Noriko Watanabe. The former couple married in 1989 and separated in 2007. 

Make us preferred on Google
Chloe Madeley all smiles as she celebrates birthday with ex James Haskell
Chloe Madeley all smiles as she celebrates birthday with ex James Haskell
Jesy Nelson says daughters 'will one day blame her' over SMA diagnosis
Jesy Nelson says daughters 'will one day blame her' over SMA diagnosis
Matty Healy celebrates bachelor party days before wedding with Gabbriette
Matty Healy celebrates bachelor party days before wedding with Gabbriette
Fans praise Cruz Beckham's sweet hug for David after England's World Cup exit
Fans praise Cruz Beckham's sweet hug for David after England's World Cup exit
Emma Roberts gets ‘teary-eyed' amid teasing ‘Aquamarine' script
Emma Roberts gets ‘teary-eyed' amid teasing ‘Aquamarine' script
Taylor Swift grand MSG wedding gets brutal verdict from celebrity guests
Taylor Swift grand MSG wedding gets brutal verdict from celebrity guests
Spice Queen Parveen Ashraf returns to work after husband's death
Spice Queen Parveen Ashraf returns to work after husband's death
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz rumoured wedding plans are ‘unreal'
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz rumoured wedding plans are ‘unreal'