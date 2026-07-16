Kim Kardashian wants fresh start with Lewis Hamilton after Kanye era

Kim Kardashian’s romance with Lewis Hamilton may still be unfolding, but insiders claim the reality star is already imagining a wedding unlike any she’s had before–and Taylor Swift’s headline-making nuptials have reportedly added fresh fuel to the conversation.

As per Closer magazine, Kim sees her relationship with the Ferrari driver as a chance for a completely new chapter after her high profile marriages, particularly her lavish 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

“Things with Lewis are going really well, and it’s got serious. Kim doesn’t want to jump the gun, but she has got marriage in her sights again,” an insider claimed.

This time, the source says Kim’s dream venue is just as ambitious as the guest list could be.

“She loves the idea of having it at the Miami International Autodrome, which can hold up to 275,000 fans when they have races there.”

The reported plans come as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding continues to dominate entertainment headlines.

According to the insider, that attention has stirred memories of Kim and taylor’s long-running public history.

“As soon as Kim saw all the hoopla surrounding Taylor’s wedding, it brought out the green-eyed monster in her,” the source alleged.

The insider also suggested Kim wants her next wedding to reflect her own vision rather than the one she shared during her marriage to Kanye.

“Her last wedding to Kanye was huge... but it was very much Kanye’s vision... she has decided that she would like to get married again.”

Whether those plans ever become reality remains uncertain.

For now, there is no engagement announcement from Kim or Lewis—but the speculation surrounding Hollywood's next potential power wedding is already in full swing.