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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romantic getaway becomes new fan obsession

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married at Madison Square Garden on July 3

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 16, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelces romantic getaway becomes new fan obsession
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romantic getaway becomes new fan obsession

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping their honeymoon plans a complete secret after their star packed wedding.

A week after saying "I do" at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the couple are still making headlines.

While small details from the wedding are slowly coming out, their honeymoon plans is a complete mystery.

According to an insider, Taylor and Travis only want a few trusted people to know where they are going.

The source added that the newlyweds want to enjoy this special time without photographers or unwanted attention.

"They just don't want anything getting leaked. They want to be able to enjoy this time with total privacy," the insider shared.

The source, however, also claimed the couple have enough possibility to change their destinations if their plans got public.

Their reported wealth makes it easier to book different options at the last minute.

Some reports have shared that they could stay at the luxury San Ysidro Ranch in California but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

But swifties are getting creative as they wait for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to finally share photos from their wedding.

The insider, moreover, went on to add that the couple now simply want some peace away from all the spotlight and quiet after their huge and star-studded wedding. 

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