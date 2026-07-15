Nick Jonas reveals his ‘weird' Bollywood fantasy for ‘eight years': Watch

Nick Jonas reveals his ‘weird’ Bollywood fantasy for ‘eight years’

Nick Jonas has a Bollywood fantasy–like many.

In a recent episode of Hey Jonas podcast, where the Jonas Brothers had Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a guest, talked about Nick’s Bollywood “obsession.”

The singer casually revealed what he loves most about the Bollywood and it’s not what you think! “Gossip.”

“So one of the things I loved most about these eight years together is all the Bollywood gossip I’ve gotten,” shared Nick to which his wife Priyanka added, “that’s what you have loved the most about our whole marriage.”

“His whole feed is filled with the goss,” added Kevin.

Priyanka decided to unravel more about Nick’s peaking habit. “I don’t know when someone’s broken up with someone and you are always the one to tell me.”

Kevin intervened to predict how Nick would have exactly act around Priyanka after receiving any new piece of information, “Does he come in the room and like babe.”

The Quantico star replied, “it usually happens when I’m texting someone and I’ll be like ‘hey give my love to blah blah blah’ and he’s like no they have broken up and I’m like (shocking face).”

Kevin directly questioned Nick: “so you keep on the goss?” With subtle hop on the chair, rotating mic towards him, Nick answered, “oh yeah I do.”

Kevin insisted Nick to “give us the names,” Nick profusely refused the idea saying, “I can’t say names these are friends of ours (pointing towards him and Priyanka).

Joe added, “but that’s even more fun.”

Nick then unleashed his sacred sources from where he gets all the news. “There are couple of accounts that I kind of ghost follow.” Giving weightage to what he said, Joe said, “is it Bollywood Deuxmoi?”

Approving what his brother said, Nick added, “kind of! Yeah there’s some good tea though. There’s like all these storylines that you got to follow.”

Fans after knowing Nick’s sorcery, quickly jumped in to the comments section. One noted, “Joe over here ‘that makes it even more fun.’”

Another added: “Nothing like piping hot tea.”