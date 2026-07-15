Lee Andrews 'ordered to shave his head over lice fears' in Dubai prison

Ellie Henman has claimed that Lee's hairpiece was 'thrown away' and that his thinning hair was shaved off upon his arrival at Al Awir

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, was reportedly asked to 'shave his head in prison due to concerns over lice.

The 42 year old businessman had only been out of prison for a few weeks when he was reportedly taken into custody by Dubai police on Friday, July 10.

While Lee's legal troubles have dominated headlines, his hair transformation has also become a talking point after he left prison with a noticeably thick head of hair, despite previously admitting he 'needed to go to Turkey' to sort his balding.

Now, journalist Ellie Henman has claimed that Lee's hairpiece was 'thrown away' and that his thinning hair was shaved off upon his arrival at Al Awir.

Ellie also alleged that he was required to have his hair shaved at the time of his arrest due to concerns over lice.

Meanwhile, Lee is reportedly boasting that he is set to be released after raising the £120, 000 fine he was required to pay.

According to reports, Lee told a friend, “They've arrested me. Katie might need to bail me out. We need to make a noise with a GoFundMe."

A source also claimed that Lee had been “stressed" before his reported arrest because he needed to raise money that he believed he owed.

Meanwhile, Katie is currently in the UK following the release of her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

She also recently made an appearance on This Morning, where she continued to defend her marriage.