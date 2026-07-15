Princess Andre reveals why she hesitates to post photos with Katie Price

Princess' comments come after Katie admitted she 'never knew' how much her children suffered during her public breakdown

Princess Andre has revealed how upset she feels when her mother, Katie Price, is trolled over her appearance in a Facebook video clip.

Speaking to her good friend, Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi, 19, Princess admitted that the cruelty of online trolls makes her feel 'sick.'

The 19-year-old influencer said she now hesitates to post moments with her mother because of the negative comments that follow.

She said: 'The amount of comments my mum got on how she looks made me actually feel sick.

'When I get that sort of feedback from videos of me and my mum, it just makes me not want to post her and it makes me not want to show people how much fun and stuff we actually have.'

Princess was referring to a video she previously shared of herself and Katie shopping together at Selfridges, which attracted a wave of cruel comments.

Princess said: 'The amount of hate that she got on that video was awful. The amount of comments my mum got on how she looks made me actually feel sick.

'Obviously I see my mum and my dad a lot but when I don't post about it.'

Heidi added: 'I think the internet is such a nasty place. It actually really is. Why would you continue to bash a woman who is open about being insecure?'

Princess' comments come after Katie admitted she 'never knew' how much her children suffered during her public breakdown.

Princess who is the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, also appeared in her mother's new documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, where she reflected on Katie's public breakdown in the late 2010s.