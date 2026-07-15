Jon Bernthal talks fondly of Tom Holland, Zendaya relationship

Jon Bernthal is the latest victim of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s sweetness.

The actor during the New York City premiere of upcoming Christopher Nolan film, The Odyssey, stopped by the Variety on red carpet to talk about the bonding with the stars he worked with.

“I know Tom since he was 17. We did our audition tapes together for Spider Man. I could not be more proud of him, to witness him growing up, becoming the man he is, becoming the movie star that he is,” the Accountant star praised Holland as he stood by and saw him struggling for the things he has now."

He further talked about the sweet relationship of Holland and Zendaya as he shared how was his experience of working with the couple on another movie after Spider Man.

“I love that I got to know Zendaya a little bit. I love their relationship. I love seeing it. Beyond all the movie star stuff and success that guy has, the fact that he has that kind of relationship, and that kind of support and that he loves as hard as he does — makes me so happy.”

Bernthal, without mincing words or suppressing his emotions, praised Holland, “I’m so proud. I’m so happy for him.”

Sharing his true emotions for the Punisher actor, Bernthal instantly received heaps of praises for his unbiased support and opinion.

One user commented, admiring his acting skills, “underrated actor.”

Another added: “It’s so funny that the three of them are in two of the summers biggest movies.”

Third chimed in: “Beautifully expressed. A great friend as well.” Adding another, “This is so awesome and wholesome.”