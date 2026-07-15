Zendaya, Tom Holland's chic after-party exit wins fans

Zendaya, Tom Holland make stylish exit from 'The Odyssey' premiere afterparty

Tom Holland and Zendaya made a stylish exit from The Odyssey New York City premiere after party.

On Tuesday, July 14, the married couple stepped out in style to attend Christopher Nolan’s epic film event.

For the occasion, the Dune actress donned a gorgeous Pamella Roland Grecian gown while leaving her hotel for the NYC premiere of.

Later she changed into a different look for the red carpet.

However, she rewore the dress and attended the after-party alongside husband Tom Holland.

Shortly after, a fan account post features a shaky video of Zendaya and Holland leaving the after-party for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey NYC premiere, with overlaid text labeling them "the definition of real life couple goals."

As newlyweds, their joint appearance at the recent event fuels fan excitement ahead of the epic's wide theatrical release on July 17.

Fan flooded the comments section. One fans write, “SHE IS STUNNING.”

“For sure Z’s never woken up and had an “ugly” day, another gushed.

A third swoon over, writing, “Wow she’s gorgeous.”

For the unversed, Zendaya plays Athena and Holland portrays Telemachus in the film, which had its world premiere in London earlier in July.

More stars, including Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Anne Hathaway and more round out the cast..