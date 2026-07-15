Millie Bobby Brown gets proposal during cutest fan encounter: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown’s fans are setting standards so high–when it comes to admire her.

The Stranger Things star, who is married to Jake Bongiovi, appears on the recent episode of Celebrity Substitute to coach a class of young kids using a gentle parenting approach after welcoming a baby.

As soon as the actress started conversation with the kids, one asked, “Are you married?” Millie replied, “yes, I’m are you married?” the kid playfully answered looking in Millie’s eye, “no, I’m a kid.”

Suddenly the host, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, barged in and questioned kids, “who wants to marry and who does not want to marry?”

The kids enthusiastically raised hands in favour of getting married. Millie laughingly added, “every boy wants to get to be married.”

The host asked a boy named Joseph who raised hand that why does he want to get married.

He wore his innocence on the sleeves, rolled his eyes, and answered, “I want to be married because like I wanna have someone I can hangout with like all the time.”

He then jumped on to next expression revealing his sweetest feelings adding, If I could marry someone, I would marry Ms. Millie.”

The room filled with surprising expression after hearing the cutest proposal. He further added, “because she is so beautiful.”

The screen than shifted on Joseph sharing his thoughts about the star in separate conversation: “Millie is very beautiful, very kind, I love her, I wanna marry her and that’s may be it.”

Millie, completely in awe of the moment, mimicked crying in happiness face, responded, “thank you so much Joseph. You are going to find a sweet lovely girl and hopefully her name is Millie, one day. That would be even better right?”

The sweet exchange between the Millie and the kids has fans swooning the moment all over internet.

One user commented: “Awww Joseph is so cute!” another adding, “Joseph has a crush on her.”