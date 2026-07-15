'Popular' star Scott Bryce breathes his last at 68

As the World Turns star Scott Bryce has passed away at the age of 68.

The late actor, who starred as Craig Montgomery in the 1980s CBS soap, breathed his last on Sunday, July 12, following a long battle with cancer.

His son Jackson confirmed unfortunate news on social media in a heartfelt tribute to his father.

“God called my dad home today,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “This evening my father lost his long-fought battle with cancer. What began as stage three esophageal cancer eventually spread and became brain tumors that took his life away from him.”

The son recalled witnessing watching his father facing every moment of pain during the treatment with “pride and courage, and an unshakable belief that somehow, everything would work out and he would win.”

“Even just a week before he passed, while battling brain tumors, slurred speech and blurry vision, he looked me in the eyes as clear as he could and told me he still believed he had a chance—and that he was willing to fight as hard as it took,” Jackson wrote in the emotional post, which included a series of adorable snapshot of the father-son duo from over the years.

“Scott Bryce lived a life worth celebrating,” he continued. In addition to mentioning his father’s illustrious career the son wrote, “My dad also made sure I knew his greatest accomplishment that came at 48 years old, becoming a Dad.”

“I am endlessly grateful God chose him to be my father, and I am so proud to be his son,” the son added before ending, “Until we meet again. [white heart emoji].”

Born on January 6, 1958, in New York City, Bryce made his on-screen debut with a four-episode role as Rick Bonner on NBC’s The Facts of Life in 1988.

He was an incredibly successful actor in the 1980s, starring on As the World Turns and appearing in several TV shows.

Bryce earned back-to-back Daytime Emmys nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1986 and 1987 for his turns as the power hungry and promiscuous Montgomery in As the World Turns.

Along with his As the World Turns role, he went on work in TV, guesting on such popular series as The Golden Girls, The Commish, Who’s the Boss? and L.A. Law. He also had a recurring role on Murphy Brown as the husband of Faith Ford’s Corky Sherwood.

Bryce was a regular on The WB dramedy Popular and guested on dozen of shows during a 35-year screen career.