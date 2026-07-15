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Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine make rare appearance with special pal

Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine first sparked dating rumours in December 2025

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Web Desk
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Published July 15, 2026

Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine make rare appearance with special pal
Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine make rare appearance with special pal

Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine enjoy a rare outing with their furry pal.

On Tuesday, July 14, the There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer was spotted spending a day at the beach together with his beau and their puppy.

According to photos obtained by several outlets, the two were photographed near a beach Kiosk in São Conrado, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine make rare appearance with special pal

The Treat You Better singer sported a fuzzy brown sweater with a dark brown scarf paired with beige pants.

He finished the look with a baseball cap and black sneakers.

The Brazilian actress, meanwhile, braved the chilly weather in a blue hoodie and dark pants.

She completed the look with a sunglass, matching with her beau.

Among other photos capturing the couple sitting down at an outdoor table having a bite, a snapshot captured Shawn, 27, carrying the brown puppy.

For the unversed, the Señorita hitmaker and the 30-year-old actress have been together for several months, after first sparking dating rumours back in December 2025.

In May, the pair were seen sharing a kiss on a date.

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