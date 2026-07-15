Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine make rare appearance with special pal

Published July 15, 2026
Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine enjoy a rare outing with their furry pal.
On Tuesday, July 14, the There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer was spotted spending a day at the beach together with his beau and their puppy.
According to photos obtained by several outlets, the two were photographed near a beach Kiosk in São Conrado, a neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Treat You Better singer sported a fuzzy brown sweater with a dark brown scarf paired with beige pants.
He finished the look with a baseball cap and black sneakers.
The Brazilian actress, meanwhile, braved the chilly weather in a blue hoodie and dark pants.
She completed the look with a sunglass, matching with her beau.
Among other photos capturing the couple sitting down at an outdoor table having a bite, a snapshot captured Shawn, 27, carrying the brown puppy.
For the unversed, the Señorita hitmaker and the 30-year-old actress have been together for several months, after first sparking dating rumours back in December 2025.
In May, the pair were seen sharing a kiss on a date.