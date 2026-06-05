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Princess Kate shares powerful reminder on cancer diagnosis in new message

Kate Middleton pens deeply personal statement about moving health journey
By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 05, 2026

Princess Kate shares powerful reminder on cancer diagnosis in new message

The Princess of Wales, who underwent a difficult period following her cancer diagnosis in 2024, revealed she was in remission in early 2025, much to the relief of many royal fans.

A month prior to Kate, King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer, and since then, the two royals have made it their personal mission to extend support to all those struggling from it.

While their form of cancers have not been disclosed, the Princess of Wales got candid about the struggles as she paid a visit to a cancer centre, The Christie, in Manchester.

“Thank you to everyone at The Christie for such a moving visit today,” Kate penned in the message shared via Kensington Palace.

“Meeting patients, families and staff was a powerful reminder that healing is about so much more than treatment alone,” it continued. “A cancer diagnosis affects every part of life, in mind, body and the deeper part of ourselves. The way we process fear, uncertainty and change is deeply personal.”

She noted that the hospital’s “commitment to holistic care, from art therapy and wellbeing spaces to emotional and spiritual support” has helped people not only in terms of their illness but had a profound impact on the quality of their lives.

Kate emphasised on the importance of such services and how they empower patients to “play an active role in their recovery and wellbeing”.

“Thank you for sharing your stories with me, and for the compassion, creativity and dedication shown every day across the hospital,” she concluded the message, signing off with her initial ‘C’.

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