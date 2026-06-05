Louis Tomlinson returns to world tour stage after brief break

Louis Tomlinson finally returned to How Did We Get Here? World tour stage after a month-long break.

On Wednesday, June 3, the former One Direction star took the stage at the Pacific Coliseum, officially kicking off the North American leg of his world tour in Vancouver, Canada after enjoying a scheduled break on Vancouver Island.

Marking the first major stop of the tour's North American run, the Lemonade singer took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 4 and shared an image of himself from the latest show.

The photograph captures a professional concert stage illuminated by saturated red lighting and atmospheric smoke.

The 34-year-old singer, meanwhile, was standing in the middle of the stage as a massive video screen behind him acts as a backdrop, projecting live feed of the performer singing into a microphone.

Along with the location tag "SHOW 29" was written over the photos.

On the grand opening night of the North American leg of his global arena tour Louis performed Lemonade alongside older fan favourites like One Direction's Night Changes.

For the unversed, he last performed at the O2 Arena in London, England on May 3, serving as the massive finale to the UK and European leg of the world Tour.

After that performance, Louis wrapped up things in Europe and took a month-long transitional break.