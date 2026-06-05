Molly Mae Hague's fans predict newborn's gender

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 27, became parents once again

Molly-Mae Hague's fans have been using their detective skills to guess the gender of her second child.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, both 27, became parents once again following the birth of their second child on Wednesday.

Announcing the new addition to the family on social media said, Molly wrote: 'and then there were 4.'

She also joked that fans might not like the name they have chosen of their newborn as the Maebe founder shared a series of sweet snaps, while keeping the baby's name and gender under wraps.

It didn't take long for fans to switch on their detective skills and try to work out the gender of her baby.

One eagle-eyed fan took to TikTok after spotting a 'blue blanket' folded up next to the crib in Molly-Mae's recent YouTube video.

The user hinted: 'Why is no one talking about the blue baby blanket in the background of Molly’s two new vlogs?'

Meanwhile, fans are also anticipating that details about the newborn's name could be revealed when Tommy returns to the boxing ring in Manchester on June 13.

Tommy is set to make his eagerly anticipated return to the boxing ring on June 13 in Manchester, where he will face former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall.