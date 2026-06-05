Jennifer Lopez says 'good character matters more than grades' after twins' success

The 56-year-old told Extra that the teenagers, whose father is singer Marc Anthony, applied to multiple universities

Jennifer Lopez may be a global superstar, but like any other mother, she is immensely proud of her children's achievement.

The Maid in Manhattan actress revealed that her 18-year-old twins Max and Emme were accepted by all the colleges they applied to.

However, Jennifer has not yet disclosed where they will ultimately study.

The 56-year-old told Extra that the teenagers, whose father is singer Marc Anthony, applied to multiple universities.

'I am so proud that they set goals for themselves,' began the Bronx-born beauty.

'They all got into all five colleges that they applied to. They both got a scholarship to each, you know, one scholarship to each. Each one got a scholarship to a school. And I just felt like they work so hard.

'She then shared that they hustled to get good grades. 'I watched how hard they worked, from the time they were like... when school gets serious in the fifth grade, and they just worked hard,' she continued.

'They have ADHD, and so they need to learn differently, and there were struggles and times, and I'm just so proud of them because they did what they said they were going to do, and they're good people.'

Lopez, who has been promoting her new movie Office Romance, also added her kids are 'loving, good-hearted people.'

The ex-wife of Ben Affleck added, 'And they always said that. I always say to them, "What do I say?" And they say, "Doesn't matter if we get good grades so long as we're good people."

'And I was like, "That's right." And they still sometimes will quote that back to me. So I'm very proud of both of them.'

Earlier this month, Lopez said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she's been crying as her twins get ready for college.