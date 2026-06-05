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Katie Price shares frustration over delays in reuniting with husband Lee Andrews

Lee Andrews is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 05, 2026

Katie has provided a fresh update on Lee in a video shared on Facebook
Katie has provided a fresh update on Lee in a video shared on Facebook 

Katie Price has shared an update on the situation surrounding her husband Lee Andrews' release date as he remains in prison in Dubai.

For the unversed, the mother-of-five has flown to Dubai in hopes of reuniting with her husband, Lee Andrews, ahead of his release from prison.

The self-proclaimed businessman is currently incarcerated over a 'private civil matter' at Dubai's Al Awir Central Prison.

Now, Katie has provided a fresh update on Lee in a video shared on Facebook, explaining that she's exhausted since flying back to Dubai in an effort to be reunited with him.

"I'm excited, but then again excited for what? Because I don't know if I'm seeing Lee, but at least I now know that he can ring me. I've got the Dubai number, so it's easier for him to ring me."

She added that she was off to the prison once more: "So, yeah, let's go to the prison again," the Mirror reports.

It has now emerged that he reportedly needs to pay at least £100,000 to secure his release.

"It's the second morning, and because I spoke to Lee yesterday, and he wants me to go to that Al Alwir prison, because apparently he's given them permission for me to get all these phones, the belongings.

"So I'm now going there now, and then I'm coming back, and I'm doing my Sun interview, which obviously you can be in on as an update, because everyone wants to know the update. 

So yeah, I still need to hear back from his lawyer if I can get a visit to see him, and it's Wednesday, and I go on Friday. Time is running out.

Earlier, Katie also thanked her fans for all their support.

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