Rosalía delays Miami, Orlando shows amid family crisis

Just as fans were counting down the hours until Rosalía’s highly anticipated US tour launch, the singer hit pause on her Florida plans.

Miami’s Kaseya Center announced Thursday that Rosalía June 4 and June 6 performances have beebn postponed due to a family emergency. A similar update later confirmed that her June 8 stop in Orlando would also be affected.

“Due to a family emergency, Rosalía has to postpone her upcoming shows in Miami on June 4 & 6,” the venue shared. “She is sorry to disappoint her fans, but the circumstances have left her with no other choice.”

The unexpected delay means the Grammy-winning star’s North American leg of the LUX Tour will have to wait a little longer to get underway.

Fans eager to see the Spanish hitmaker perform tracks from her Album LUX are being urged not to panic – or toss their tickets. Organisers reassured concertgoers: “As the tour explores rescheduling, please hold onto your ticket. We will provide more information soon. Thank you for your patience.”

While details surrounding the family emergency remain private, the postponement adds another twist to Rosalía otherwise successful global tour.

Earlier this year, the singer was forced to cut short a sold-out show in Milan after battling severe food poisoning backstage. Now, fans are once again sending well wishes instead of singing along.

For now, the message is simple: hold onto those tickets and keep an eye out for new dates. Rosalía may be temporarily offstage, but fans are clearly ready whenever she returns.