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Kevin Hart shares one celebrity he will never let get roasted

Kevin Hart opens up after being subject of viral roast show
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

Kevin Hart shares one celebrity he will never let get roasted
Kevin Hart shares one celebrity he will never let get roasted

Kevin Hart has named the one celebrity he believes should never be subjected to a roast, and he is prepared to physically intervene to stop it happening.

The comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday evening, fresh from surviving his own three-hour Netflix roast last month, and got into a conversation about who might make a good future candidate for the treatment. 

Hart suggested LeBron James, citing his cultural relevance, before Kimmel floated a rather more provocative suggestion. 

"What about Oprah? Would that be unacceptable?" the host asked.

Hart's response left no room for ambiguity. 

"That'd be like spray painting the Sistine Chapel," he said. "If I found out that Oprah said she wanted to do it, I'm driving 100 miles per hour to Oprah's house. You cannot do this. No shot."

The pair also discussed how Hart held up during his own roast, which featured a notably brutal lineup of comedians. 

He said none of the jokes landed as a genuine personal blow, with one exception. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he admitted, caught him off guard during his set, though Hart didn't elaborate on what specifically surprised him.

The Roast of Kevin Hart is currently streaming on Netflix.

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