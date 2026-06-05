Dua Lipa Facetimes Katy Perry: Exciting announcement breaks internet

Katy Perry made an exciting announcement together with newlywed Dua Lipa amid Justin Trudeau romance.

Hot on the heels of her wedding buzz, the Levitating hitmaker reached out to Katy, 41, on Facetime.

In a joint Instagram post their conversation was shared on Thursday, June 5, which shows them exchanging casual greetings before the Roar songstress teases, “I'm in the middle of rehearsals for my summer festivals, which is very exciting.”

The Radical Optimism Tour superstar asked, “How's it going?” before the Firework singer responded “It's great. It's intense. I'm going all over Europe from like June to the end of August.”

Dua, 30, posed another question, “Are you going to be anywhere where I can come see you?”

The Hot N Cold singer replied cheekily, “ I'm actually going to be in this place called Pristina.”

Notably, the Houdini singer's parents are Kosovo-Albanians, and she considers Pristina, Kosovo to be her hometown.

Katy then finally revealed, “I'm actually playing this festival called Sunny Hill Festival!”

The One Kiss songstress exclaimed in excitement, “Oh my god! You're coming to my hometown, KP!”

The Queen of Camp continued, “I'm so excited to go to Kosovo! I'm so excited to go to Kosovo. It's the first time I've been there.”

“I just want to say thank you so much for inviting me to come there because I have so many fans that I'm excited to meet and of course all of your fans as well,” she added.

In addition to the playful interaction Dua officially announced that Katy will headline her annual Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo via her Instagram Stories.

She reposted the video on her own social media account with a caption that read, “@katyperry @sunnyhillfestival SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP!!!!!!!!!”

Notably, the two pop superstars have developed a close friendship, after the then 15-year-old Dua danced on stage as a fan at Katy’s concert.

For the unversed, the Sunny Hill Festival is organised by Dua and her father, Dukagjin Lipa.

The event aims to raise funds for the Sunny Hill Foundation to support charitable causes and empower local youth.

While the Albanian-American pop star often performs and helps curate the lineup, her father plays a major role in the logistics and booking of international talent.