Niall Horan thanks fans after latest dinner party: ‘What a night!’

Niall Horan is feeling grateful for all his admirers amid the much-anticipated new album release.

The former One Direction is set to drop his fourth solo studio album, titled Dinner Party, on Friday, June 5.

Ahead of the final reveal, he is hosting exclusive and intimate dinner parties as early listening events for a bunch of lucky fans and his latest session was on June 3 in London.

Following the recent launch event, celebrating the global release of Dinner Party, the Slow Hands hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 4, to offer some highlights to his followers and a sweet note.

“What a night!” he wrote over a photo of himself while on stage, taken from the audience POV. “Thanks to everyone who came out to the london dinner party and watched it live on tiktok.”

Other images from the night captured the evening featuring a candle-lit dinner table decorated with fresh flowers, allowing a select group of fans and special guests to dine alongside Niall, 32, while previewing his 12-track record.

The global superstar treated attendees to a live, acoustic set, performing his brand-new single Better Man.

He proudly declared the track as his favourite song he has ever written, alongside other new tracks like Tastes So Good, End of an Era, and his debut solo hit, This Town.