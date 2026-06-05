Olivia Rodrigo addresses dating rumours after Cameron Winter date night

Olivia Rodrigo is about to release her third studio album - you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which was believed to be about the end of her relationship with Louis Partridge, but her recent sighting with Cameron Winter sparked curiosity about whether some songs would be about finding new love.

The 23-year-old pop superstar was recently spotted with the Geese frontman when they appeared to be exiting an eatery together.

When asked about the rumours in a new interview, the drivers license hitmaker said, “There are a lot of different feelings in the album; I think that’s one of my favourite things about it. There’s a song for someone who’s going through any stage of a relationship."

The Grammy winner continued, "I mean, I never talk about my personal life in interviews or on any public forum, so I guess the music is where people would go to deduce things. But, you know, it’s just a song at the end of the day.”

Without directly addressing where she stands with Winter, Rodrigo made it clear that she prefers her personal life to be separate from interviews and public forums.

Fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "she basically said shut up about my love life and just listen to the damn songs."

Another added, "she said 'don’t paternity test my music' iktr," and "The album was finished before she was seen with him anyway so it would be weird to expect any songs about that," chimed in a third.