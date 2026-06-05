Doja Cat breaks silence after festival cancellation amid storm chaos

Doja Cat talked to fans after her show at Primavera Sound in Barcelona was cancelled because of bad weather and technical problems.

The 30-year-old music icon was meant to perform on June 4 with Massive Attack and Bad Gyal but organisers said the weather and stage issues made it unsafe for the concert to go ahead.

After the cancellation, Doja Cat went on Instagram Live wearing her full stage look and spoke directly to her fans about what exactly happened.

The Kiss Me More hitmaker shared that the weather got worse than anyone expected and no one really knew how serious it would become.

She added that she was upset and disappointed because she really wanted to perform for her fans.

Doja Cat also became emotional during the live and said she felt “torn to pieces” about the situation, explaining that she was fully ready and excited to go on stage to see her fans.

The singer told her fans that she was sorry the show could not happen and added she hopes they were not too disappointed in her.

Doja Cat also promised that she will return to the festival in the future and put on an even bigger show next time.