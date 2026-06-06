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Royal expert's take on Peter Phillips's wedding: 'Expect the unexpected'

Peter Phillips’s wedding to Harriet Sperling will be different from the rest: royal expert
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 06, 2026

Royal expert&apos;s take on Peter Phillips&apos;s wedding: &apos;Expect the unexpected&apos;
Royal expert’s take on Peter Phillips’s wedding: Expect the unexpected

Senior royals will show off their elegance at the first royal wedding since Princess Beatrice's 2020 ceremony.

A royal expert believes this one will be different from the rest.`

Peter Phillips is set to marry Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony at the All Saints' Church in Kemble on Saturday (today), June 6.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in on Princess Anne's son Peter's life-changing event, calling it a “private affair.”

The ceremony is hyped over the the guests list amid, with Andrew's scandals and William-Harry feud in the background. 

But, the commentator draws interest due to the couple’s ties to the core royal family.

Fitzwilliams told GB News: “This is the first royal wedding since Beatrice's to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and is a private affair.

“There is interest as Peter Phillips is Princess Anne's son and she is very popular.

"As it is a private event, it would be expected that Eugenie and Beatrice attend together with their cousins.

The expert went on to explain why tKing Charles and senior royals want them to attend the event, saying: “It is an extremely difficult time for them after the disgrace of their parents and with more details regarding their activities periodically being revealed.”

Unlike major royal weddings at Westminster Abbey or St George’s Chapel, Phillips’s ceremony is expected to be far more intimate in scale, with attendance largely limited to family and close friends.

Phillips and his bride-to-be have already made several high-profile appearances together, including a notable entrance during Royal Ascot last year.

The wedding is expected to remain tightly controlled, with limited public exposure, in line with Phillips’ long-standing preference for privacy.

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