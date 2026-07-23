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Netflix's 'Alley Cats' trailer: Ricky Gervais returns to animation

'I've never been so excited': Ricky Gervais unveils trailer for feline comedy 'Alley Cats'

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Published July 23, 2026

Netflixs Alley Cats trailer: Ricky Gervais returns to animation
Netflix's 'Alley Cats' trailer: Ricky Gervais returns to animation

Ricky Gervais is back in adult animation, and this time he's doing it as a cat. 

Netflix has released the trailer for Alley Cats, marking Gervais's first return to the format in 13 years, since HBO and Channel 4's The Ricky Gervais Show wrapped up.

Gervais leads the voice cast as Gus, joined by a feline ensemble that includes Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy and Tony Way. 

The trailer sees the characters tackling big themes like life, love and death, all rendered in a 2D animation style from Blink Industries and delivered with Gervais's familiar blend of grumpiness, warmth and social commentary.

Gervais said: "I don't think I've ever been so excited about a trailer. I can't wait for everyone to get to know these cats."

The announcement comes as Gervais is at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this week, where he's also giving a masterclass.

It follows closely on the heels of news that he's set to release a new Netflix stand-up special alongside a UK tour.

Alley Cats was created, written and directed by Gervais, with Elliot Dear serving as co-director. 

Gervais executive produces through Derek Productions alongside Steven Hamilton Shaw of Shush Creative and James Stevenson Bretton and Ben Lole of Blink Industries. 

The series launches on Netflix on 7 August.

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