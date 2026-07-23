Kevin Feige reveals MCU plans for Miles Morales' Spider-Man

Kevin Feige has confirmed the MCU has plans to bring Miles Morales into live-action, but not until Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise wraps up.

The Marvel Studios boss said the studio is eyeing a live-action appearance for the character once Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse concludes the animated trilogy on 18 June, 2027.

Speaking to China's Watching Hollywood, Feige explained the timing: "The good news is, Sony has the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series, which are very popular and excellent, and Beyond the Spider-Verseis coming out next year.

But yes, we definitely have plans [for a live-action Miles], and I think a live-action Spider-Man movie has this destiny: to add Miles sometime after the Spider-Verse series ends."

Miles Morales made his big-screen debut in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and returned in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Shameik Moore voicing the character both times.

Moore reprises the role once more in Beyond the Spider-Verse, which finds Miles stranded in an alternate universe while trying to save his family.

Fans got a possible hint of Miles's live-action future in Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Tom Holland's Peter Parker crossed paths with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's earlier incarnations of the character.

In that film, Jamie Foxx's Electro remarks that there's bound to be a Black Spider-Man somewhere in the multiverse, a line Feige said resonated strongly with audiences as a possible tease.

Feige also revealed that plans for future Spider-Man stories are already taking shape behind the scenes, regardless of existing agreements or contracts: production partner Amy Pascal is deep into early discussions about what the next several Spider-Man films could look like.

Pascal herself confirmed back in 2023 that a live-action Miles Morales movie was in development, telling Variety at the time, "You'll see all of it. It's all happening."

In the meantime, Holland's Peter Parker returns for his fourth solo outing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits theatres 30 July.