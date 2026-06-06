Beatrice, Eugenie finally reunite with royals at Peter Phillips wedding

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie shocked royal fans as they attended their cousin Peter Phillips wedding alongside their husbands day after bombshell revelation about their royal palaces.

The princess Yorks and their husband were seen arriving at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding on Saturday, June 6.

The royal sisters appeared in good spirits as they walked into the church with their husbands by their sides, being greeted at the entrance by Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daugther and son-in-law.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters' appearance comes as a surprise after it was noted that the sisters had been invited but were unlikely to attend.

They did not want to overshadow the big day as a result of scandals surrounding the York family.

Their reunion with the royal family comes after the royal properties investigation was published this week.