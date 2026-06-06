Prince William, Princess Beatrice laugh off feud rumours with one gesture

Peter Phillip's wedding to Harriet Sperling proved a good omen for the royal family, answering many questions about royal bonding and feud speculation that swirled after Andrew's scndals.

Undoubtedly, Princess Anne's eldest son brought peace and plaesure to the royal family with his decison to marry Harriet at a time when they needed a relief and celebration to send a message of unity to the world.

Most importantly, future monarch William cleared the air with a telling gesture to Beatrice. The Prince of Wales and the Prince of York brushed off royal family woes with a sweet greeting, seemingly laughing off feud rumours between them.

They two royals firmly put these rumours to bed on Saturday, with Andrew and Feguson's eldest daughter shining with all spirits in a floral dress and pink hat.

There have been plenty of reports indicating that the Waleses and the Yorks are no longer close due to scandals that have involved her part of the royal family.

However, they crossed paths at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding, which took place in Kemble, close to where the NHS nurse grew up.

Images captured at the wedding showed the moment that Princess Kate's husband greeted his younger cousin with a kiss on the cheek. The pair embraced underneath an umbrella after rain hit the wedding ceremony.

Beatrice was also seen kissing the heir to the British throne on the cheek as they met, with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, holding her umbrella above her.

The royal looked effortlessly chic in an Emilia Wickstead outfit, perfectly complemented by Edoardo's sharp tailoring. Meanwhile, William looked incredibly handsome, wearing a pristine suit as he greeted his relative.

The wedding marks the first time both Beatrice and her sister, Eugenie. have been seen with other members of the royal family since the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

They both missed the Easter celebrations and events to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth's centenary.