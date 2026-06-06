Peter Phillips wedding: Best moments in photos

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling finally turned their prayers and dreams into vows, despite the crisis along the way.

The King’s nephew and Princess Anne’s son stamped his vows with a kiss on his partner’s lips as the newlweds emerged from the church after their Cotswolds wedding ceremony in front of members of the royal family.

Have a glance at the best moments of the firytale wedding as the rain even failed to dampen the much-adored couple's spirits.

Stunning members of the royal family also added charm to the cermony with their heartcapturing appearances.

There had been speculation in the lead-up to the ceremony as to whether Harriet would wear a tiara, and she did not disappoint. The jewels chosen were the Pragnell family tiara, as well as a set of earrings.

The blushing bride, 45, chose a column-style dress with a lace neckline and sleeves, and a dramatic train designed by Emilia Wickstead.

Peter and Harriet were supported by their bridal party, including his teenage daughters from his first marriage to Autumn Kelly – Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14 - and Harriet's daughter, Georgina.

The groom's divorced parents, the Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, his stepfather Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, his sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, were seen among the guests.