North Belfast stabbing leaves man with serious head injuries—details inside

The Belfast stabbing has left one person sustaining serious head injuries on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Police responded to the incident on Kinnaird Avenue at about 22:30 BST on Monday, June 8.

After an emergency call 999 was received at 22:39 BST, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) responded to the crime scene.

Following initial assessment and treatment, the victim was shifted to Royal Victoria Hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident in the Kinnaird Avenue area of the city at around 10:30pm.

A horrific video that is being circulated on social media shows a man stabbing another man multiple times which left the victim with severe head injuries.

The suspect has been arrested by the police and remains in custody.

The Police Service for the Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "Police in North Belfast are currently in attendance at Kinnaird Avenue following the report of a stabbing incident shortly after 10:30 pm."

In an act of bravery, an eyewitness told the Belfast Telegraph that the incident involves three men, one of them armed with a hurl; after fearing for his life, he pulled the knife-wielding man away from the victim.

Naomi Long, the justice minister hailed the brave people who disarmed the attacker.

She said, “I would ask people not to share the very graphic images and footage of the attack,” said Naomi Long.

The investigation into the tragic stabbing incident is ongoing.