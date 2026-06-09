Princess chooses love over duty, confirms romance with politician

A charming Princess has fallen in love with a French far-right politician, opening up about love for the first time in years.

Italian socialite Maria Carolina and Jordan Bardella were seen watching Monaco's Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend. The couple went public with their romance, taking selfies, exchanging meaningful glances, and embracing one another in the VIP box.

The 22-year-old princess looked stunning in a white dress, which she accessorised with a scarf bearing the Grimaldi crest and an elaborately braided updo.

Her boyfriend, 30, also looked dashing in a navy suit, laughing when Maria whispered in his ear. They were joined by Princess Maria Chiara, Maria Carolina's sister, who acted as the couple's photographer and captured every detail of the races, and by her mother, Camilla.

Their relationship came to light in early April when they were photographed being very affectionate during a romantic trip to Corsica by Paris Match magazine.

The Princess of the Two Sicilies is the goddaughter of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte, heir to the French imperial house. Her godfather is the heir of Napoleon Bonaparte, born 257 years ago.

She is also a distant descendant of France's King Louis XIV. Maria Carolina studied social sciences, marketing, and management, completing her studies at the prestigious Harvard University.